Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Snap by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Snap by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,579,000 after purchasing an additional 647,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $305,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares in the company, valued at $56,708,355.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,427,053 shares of company stock valued at $176,204,204 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE SNAP opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

