Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $2,424,229.95 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 60,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at $75,580,479.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81.

On Monday, October 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 7,721 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $218,504.30.

On Friday, October 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $305,748.00.

NYSE SNAP opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $143,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $4,824,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

