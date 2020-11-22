Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) dropped 5.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.94. Approximately 20,212,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 460% from the average daily volume of 3,610,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Specifically, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,726 shares of company stock worth $1,174,552. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $49,080,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $28,414,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $22,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonos by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

