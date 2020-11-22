South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 185.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 180,406 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.