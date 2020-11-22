SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Trading 10.8% Higher

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF)’s share price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98. 1,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge in a research note on Sunday, September 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXXF)

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides financial products and services to personal customers, companies, and organizations in Northern Norway. The company offers various savings, lending, and insurance products, as well as payment services. Its activities also include hedging instruments and trading in interest rate and currency instruments; hedging instruments in the commodity derivatives market; sale of Norwegian bonds and certificates, as well as bond market issues; purchase and sale of equities and fund units; and provision of corporate finance, as well as trading and investment advice services.

