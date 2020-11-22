SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 535.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 150,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,213 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 411,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,120 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,321,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,259,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

