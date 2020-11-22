SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT.L) (LON:SRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.24

SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT.L) (LON:SRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.24 and traded as high as $40.00. SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT.L) shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 597,754 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT.L) (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

