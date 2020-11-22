Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Sells $10,607,210.52 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin R. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

