State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 199 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Polaris worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,933,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Polaris by 335.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 391,222 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $31,478,000. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $29,667,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Polaris by 1,379.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 287,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,585,000 after acquiring an additional 267,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PII. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

PII opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

