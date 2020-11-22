Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 19,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $140.37 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.29.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

