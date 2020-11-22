Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Short Interest Down 19.5% in October

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SGTPY opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

Get Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock alerts:

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock

There is no company description available for Surgutneftegaz PAO.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.