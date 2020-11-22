Susan Searle Acquires 7,100 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) insider Susan Searle acquired 7,100 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £21,868 ($28,570.68).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 292.38. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 316 ($4.13).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

