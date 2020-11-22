SVB Leerink Raises Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target to $42.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NUAN. Cfra downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $41.33 on Thursday. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,801.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,776 shares of company stock worth $2,863,484. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.