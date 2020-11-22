Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Teck Resources worth $27,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 757,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 38.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TECK opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0382 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

