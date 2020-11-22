Swiss National Bank Has $27.77 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of A. O. Smith worth $27,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,813 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

