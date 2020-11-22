Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $27,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total value of $2,392,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,542,685.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,577,099 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $371.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.21 and a beta of 1.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $395.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.74.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

