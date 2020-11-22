Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of DISH Network worth $27,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $65,846,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 86,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $2,629,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

