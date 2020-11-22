Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TELUS were worth $33,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TELUS by 104.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,418,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,248,000 after buying an additional 438,854 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 70.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 276,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 113,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after buying an additional 1,152,291 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

