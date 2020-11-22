Swiss National Bank Sells 65,300 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of VEREIT worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 180.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VER. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

VEREIT stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

