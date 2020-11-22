Swiss National Bank Sells 65,300 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of VEREIT worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940,601 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 24.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 22,000,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,156 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 57.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,908,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,581 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 272.5% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 10,823,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918,391 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VER. Bank of America raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

VEREIT stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

