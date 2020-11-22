Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 882,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $28,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,008,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 215,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,390,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $22,308,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 371,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

