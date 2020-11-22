Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TARS) Quiet Period Set To End on November 25th

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TARS) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 25th. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $88,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TARS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $23.00 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $27.90.

In related news, Director Jason E. Tester bought 171,875 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,750,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.