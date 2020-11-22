Taseko Mines (TGB) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Taseko Mines (NYSE: TGB) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Taseko Mines to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Taseko Mines and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taseko Mines Competitors 741 2847 2656 96 2.33

Taseko Mines currently has a consensus price target of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 92.59%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 37.31%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -19.41% -17.35% -5.61% Taseko Mines Competitors -22.80% -12.40% -0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $249.40 million -$40.23 million -3.96 Taseko Mines Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 40.86

Taseko Mines’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines’ peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taseko Mines peers beat Taseko Mines on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

