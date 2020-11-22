TC Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.14.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Shares of TRP opened at $42.95 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,856,000 after buying an additional 794,867 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after buying an additional 707,329 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,306,000 after buying an additional 354,685 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after buying an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.