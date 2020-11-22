TClarke plc (CTO.L) (LON:CTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $92.66

TClarke plc (CTO.L) (LON:CTO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.66 and traded as high as $97.20. TClarke plc (CTO.L) shares last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 50,803 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 million and a PE ratio of 13.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. TClarke plc (CTO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

TClarke plc (CTO.L) Company Profile (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. It engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

