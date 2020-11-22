TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Sells $2,673,454.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of -357.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $114.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after buying an additional 253,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after acquiring an additional 143,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TE Connectivity by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,334,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,812 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

