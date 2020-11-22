Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Shares of Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.75. Technical Communications shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 81,006 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

About Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of communications security devices, systems and services. Its products include data and network encryption systems, secure radio, secure mobile phone, secure telephone and fax, and custom cryptography.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Technical Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technical Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.