Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 626,304 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,752,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 892,866.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,662 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 870.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,889,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

