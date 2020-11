Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 626,304 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,752,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 892,866.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,662 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 870.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,889,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

