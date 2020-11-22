Telefónica’s (TEF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 29.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 731,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at $1,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 696.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 258,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 8.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 115,799 shares in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

