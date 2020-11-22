Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Stock Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.88% of Telenav worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 21.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 170,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Telenav by 1.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 335,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telenav by 426.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 263,871 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNAV stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Telenav, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $226.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on Telenav in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

