Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

