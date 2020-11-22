The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $306.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.03.

BA opened at $199.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average is $166.89. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $374.77.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

