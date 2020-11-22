The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The China Fund stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62.

Get The China Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The China Fund by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The China Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The China Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The China Fund by 46.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 49,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The China Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.