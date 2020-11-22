The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,135,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after acquiring an additional 537,033 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after acquiring an additional 514,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,646,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

