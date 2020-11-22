The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $2,518,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 91.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $147.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

