The Home Depot, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.14. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on HD. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

NYSE:HD opened at $269.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.68 and a 200-day moving average of $264.68. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

