The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $269.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

