The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.18. The LGL Group shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 5,304 shares changing hands.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of The LGL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

