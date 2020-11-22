The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 425,484 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 425,484 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.24% of SSR Mining worth $28,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cormark raised SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. National Bank Financial began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

