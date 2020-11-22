The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 6,324 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.23% of Masimo worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $247.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.95. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

