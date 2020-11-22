The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 648 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Cable One worth $23,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 137,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 611.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,280,000 after purchasing an additional 102,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $2,009.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,863.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,824.31. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,663.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total value of $541,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,815 shares of company stock worth $3,382,029 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

