The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 8,738 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Paychex were worth $28,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 53,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 36.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 7.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Paychex by 5.6% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.