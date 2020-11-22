The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,578 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Southwest Airlines worth $25,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $39,494,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

