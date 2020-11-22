The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 12,730 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $29,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

