The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 151,205 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,578 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Southwest Airlines worth $25,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,949,735 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

NYSE LUV opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

