The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 35,658 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 37.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $23,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 12,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,401 shares of company stock worth $1,784,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

KSU stock opened at $188.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.54. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

