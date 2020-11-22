The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Cable One worth $23,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cable One by 2.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Cable One by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Cable One by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $2,009.58 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,863.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,824.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,815 shares of company stock worth $3,382,029. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

