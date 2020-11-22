The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.46% of Inphi worth $26,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.21.

IPHI stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average is $118.35. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $157.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 1,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Mcwilliams sold 3,500 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,888 shares of company stock worth $71,207,901. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

