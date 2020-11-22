The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.34 Million Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,673 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.63% of TCF Financial worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 218,648 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 925,564 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 225,774 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 119,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,100,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCF. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

