The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.52 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $22,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.05. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.47.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

